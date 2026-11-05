Horrific Witchcraft Killing In Assam: Woman Tortured, Murdered By Villagers

A shocking incident in Assam's Tinsukia district saw a middle-aged woman brutally murdered by villagers on suspicion of witchcraft, leading to three arrests and a police investigation under stringent anti-witch hunting laws.

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Key Points A middle-aged woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam's Tinsukia district on the night of November 1.

The victim, Dhumru Chautal, was tortured by villagers who smeared lime on her face, paraded her, and repeatedly beat her until she succumbed.

Villagers immediately cremated the body, and police found no remains upon arrival.

Three women have been arrested in connection with the killing, and a case has been registered under the BNS and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015.

A middle-aged woman was allegedly killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Assam's Tinsukia district, following which three women were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Brutal Attack And Cover-Up

The incident took place on the night of November 1 in a remote village in the Ultapul Auguri area under the jurisdiction of Digboi police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dhumru Chautal, and the matter came to light after locals informed the police about the incident.

Villagers allegedly believed that any person the woman spoke to would die, a police officer said.

"On Sunday, almost the entire village took part in the torture. They smeared lime on her face and paraded her around the village," he added.

Thereafter, she was beaten by the villagers in relay, and men and women both took part in torturing her, the official said.

"The lady succumbed to the inhuman torture. Then the villagers cremated her immediately. There is also no information about any of her relatives. When the police team reached the village, they did not find any remains of the body," he added.

"The matter was initially kept under wraps... Three women allegedly involved in the killing have been arrested," he said.

A case has been registered at Digboi police station under sections of the BNS and the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015, he said.

The officer said strict legal action will be taken against all others involved in the incident.