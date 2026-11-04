Assam Police Uncover Multi-Crore Financial Fraud Ring

Assam Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated financial fraud network, arresting six individuals and freezing 300 mule bank accounts, with investigations suggesting potential links to Pakistani intelligence operations.

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Key Points Assam Police busted a financial fraud network operating through mule bank accounts, arresting six people so far.

The Special Task Force (STF) investigation revealed a multi-crore rupee fraud involving around 300 frozen mule bank accounts.

The network is suspected of having links with Pakistani intelligence operations.

Three suspects were arrested on October 28, followed by another arrest the next day, and two more on October 30.

The syndicate had been operating the fraudulent network for the past two years, with alleged masterminds outside Assam.

Assam Police have busted a financial fraud network operating from the state through mule bank accounts and arrested six people so far, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Uncovering The Fraudulent Operations

The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police conducted the investigation, with the network suspected of having links with Pakistani intelligence operations, he said.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Pegu said the unit registered a case in connection with the racket on October 5.

The investigation revealed a multi-crore rupee fraud involving around 300 mule bank accounts, which have been frozen, he said.

"Suspicious transactions were detected in a woman's bank account, with money being withdrawn immediately after it was deposited. Two other persons were also found to be associated with these accounts," Pegu said.

The three suspects were arrested on October 28, followed by another arrest the next day. Two more persons were apprehended on October 30, taking the total number of arrests to six, he said.

The STF recovered mobile phones, laptops, bank passbooks, ATM cards and other incriminating documents from the accused, Pegu said.

The syndicate had been operating the fraudulent network in different parts of the country for the past two years, while its alleged masterminds were operating from outside Assam, he said.

"The operation is still underway. The STF is conducting further raids to trace and arrest other members of the network," Pegu added.