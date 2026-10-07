Assam STF Arrests Second Accused In Spy Case

Police recovered a mobile phone, SIM cards and documents described as incriminating from his possession.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam Police STF arrested Ritesh Kumar Singh for allegedly assisting another accused in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Investigators suspect sensitive information concerning security forces was allegedly passed to a Pakistani intelligence operative.

The investigation began following an intelligence input from Gajraj Corps Military Intelligence in Tezpur, Assam.

The Assam police's Special Task Force has arrested a second person in connection with an alleged Pakistan-linked espionage case in which sensitive information concerning security forces was reportedly passed to a Pakistani intelligence operative.

The latest accused has been identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh, 39, a native of Begusarai in Bihar. He was picked up from a rented house in Guwahati's Satgaon area and subsequently arrested for his alleged role in the case, police said.

The development comes a day after the arrest of Abhishek Kumar Singh, 31, originally from Purba Champaran in Bihar, who was allegedly involved in passing secret information concerning security forces to a Pakistan intelligence operative.

Second arrest follows interrogation

According to the Assam police, Ritesh was questioned during the investigation into STF Police Station Case No. 09/2026 and was subsequently arrested for allegedly assisting Abhishek.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that Ritesh was also allegedly involved in espionage-related activities, including passing sensitive information about security forces to the Pakistani operative, police said.

Investigators are now examining the nature of his alleged association with Abhishek and the information that may have been shared with the Pakistan-based operative.

Army veteran also under probe

The arrests come amid revelations by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that a retired army jawan, who had been re-employed by the army on a contractual basis, was also among those arrested in connection with the alleged espionage activities.

Sarma had said that the accused were suspected of being in contact with Pakistan and providing information about the movement of army personnel.

The chief minister also said initial reports suggested that the accused had been honey-trapped through online sex rackets to extract sensitive information from them. He said the accused would be handed over to central agencies for further investigation.

Military Intelligence input

The investigation began after an intelligence input from Gajraj Corps Military Intelligence in Tezpur, Assam police said.

Acting on the intelligence, the STF, in coordination with Sonitpur police, developed information about Abhishek Kumar Singh's alleged activities and his suspected links with a Pakistani intelligence operative.

He was arrested during an operation conducted in the intervening night of October 3 and 4 from a rented house in Gandhinagar under Satgaon police station in Guwahati.

Police recovered a mobile phone, SIM cards and documents described as incriminating from his possession.

Probe into wider network

The police have not disclosed the precise nature of the information allegedly transmitted to the Pakistani operative or how the communication was carried out.

Officials are now investigating the duration and extent of the alleged contact with Pakistan-based handlers and whether more people were involved.

The latest arrest also comes as security agencies step up scrutiny of suspected attempts by Pakistani intelligence operatives to obtain sensitive defence-related information through online contacts and honey-trapping.

Further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged espionage network and identify any other persons who may have been involved.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff