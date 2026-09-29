Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in militant ambush in Arunachal

A suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh has resulted in the death of an Assam Rifles jawan and injuries to four others, prompting intensified security operations in the sensitive Changlang district.

IMAGE: Havildar Jankhokai Kuki was killed in action. Photograph: @official_dgar/X

Key Points An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured in a suspected militant attack in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district during a patrol.

Preliminary reports suggest the involvement of militants from the NSCN group.

Security forces have intensified operations in the sensitive border area following the attack.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang is known for insurgent group movements.

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others injured after a patrol team came under suspected militant attack along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am near Nampong Nallah under Nampong circle when personnel of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling an area where border fencing work is underway, they said.

Militant Attack Details And Aftermath

Preliminary reports suggested that suspected militants opened fire on the patrol team, killing Havildar Jankhokai Kuki (42) and injuring four others.

The injured personnel were being evacuated for medical treatment, while details regarding their condition were awaited.

Security forces have intensified operations in the area following the incident, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggested the involvement of militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA).

However, there was no official confirmation about the attackers' identity.

An official statement from the Assam Rifles is awaited.

Changlang SP Kirli Padu said he had received information about the incident and directed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to gather details.

"We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it," the SP said.

The India-Myanmar border in Changlang district has remained sensitive because of the movement of insurgent groups operating in the region and across the international boundary.