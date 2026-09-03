Assam: Protests Erupt Over NH-27 Accident Deaths

'This accident was waiting to happen. It could have been averted if the authorities had acted in time.'

IMAGE: A view of a damaged vehicle after it crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 27 at Khetri, in Kamrup, August 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Seven passengers died after a fatal collision near Khetri, triggering protests over the condition of NH-27.

Residents and youth organisations demanded repairs and called for toll collection to stop at Nazirakhat.

Motorists blamed poor highway maintenance for potholes and questioned continued toll collection on damaged stretches.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed NHAI to repair damaged highway portions within seven days.

The tragic death of seven passengers in a road crash has triggered a fresh wave of public anger in Assam, with protests over potholes and demands for the closure of the Nazirakhat toll gate putting the spotlight on the condition of National Highway-27.

Days after the fatal collision near Khetri on the outskirts of Guwahati, residents and youth organisations have taken to the highway, demanding immediate repairs and questioning why motorists should continue paying toll on a road they allege has become dangerous because of poor maintenance.

The protests have centred on the Nazirakhat toll plaza, where demonstrators have demanded that toll collection be stopped until the damaged stretches of the highway are repaired.

'This accident was waiting to happen'

For motorists using the highway, the tragedy has highlighted what they describe as long-standing neglect of the road.

"This stretch of the NH has been in bad shape for quite some time. This accident was waiting to happen. It could have been averted if the authorities had acted in time," said Diganta Baruah, a motorist.

Another motorist, Sunil Borah, blamed the NHAI for the condition of the highway and demanded compensation for the victims' families.

"The NHAI is squarely to be blamed for the mishap that claimed several lives. They collect toll but do not keep the roads in good shape. They should pay compensation to the families of the victims and provide the best possible treatment to the injured," Borah said.

'First fix the road, then collect toll'

The protesters have alleged that potholes on the highway have become a serious safety hazard for motorists.

They have questioned the justification for collecting toll when commuters are forced to negotiate damaged stretches, particularly during the night and in poor weather conditions.

The demand for shutting the toll gate has gained momentum following the Khetri accident, which claimed seven lives and left several others injured.

The protests have also raised a broader question: if motorists are required to pay for using a national highway, who should be held accountable when the same road becomes unsafe because of inadequate maintenance?

Security personnel were deployed at the toll plaza as protests intensified.

Seven lives lost

The controversy follows the fatal collision near Khetri in which a passenger vehicle and a truck collided.

Seven passengers eventually succumbed to their injuries, turning the condition of the highway into a major public issue.

Residents living along the route have alleged that potholes and damaged portions of the road have been a persistent problem and that accidents and near-misses have become common.

For them, the latest tragedy is not an isolated incident but a warning about the consequences of allowing road conditions to deteriorate on a busy highway.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with a police officer during a visit to the site of the tragic road accident at Tetelia, Khetri, on NH-27, in Guwahati. Photograph: @CMOfficeAssam X/ANI Photo

CM orders repairs in seven days

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the accident site on Sunday and took stock of the situation amid mounting public criticism.

He directed the National Highways Authority of India to repair the damaged portions of the highway within seven days

'We have conveyed our concerns to NHAI and sought corrective action. Assam police is conducting a thorough investigation and no one found culpable will be spared,' Sarma told mediapersons.

The chief minister's intervention came as protests intensified and questions were raised over the maintenance of the highway despite toll collection.

The state government has also announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and assured medical treatment for those injured.

IMAGE: Protesters at the Nazirakhat toll plaza in Assam. Photograph: Sabir Nishat

Toll versus road safety

The dispute at Nazirakhat has brought the contentious issue of toll collection and road maintenance into sharp focus.

Toll plazas are intended to finance the use and maintenance of highways, but motorists increasingly question the system when roads deteriorate despite continued toll collection.

For the protesters, the issue is not merely about potholes. It is about accountability.

They want the highway repaired, the safety of motorists guaranteed and toll collection reviewed until the road is brought back to an acceptable standard.

Seven days to deliver

The seven-day deadline issued to NHAI has provided a clear test for the authorities.

Repairing the potholes may ease the immediate anger, but residents say the highway requires sustained maintenance rather than temporary repairs after every major accident.

The Nazirakhat protests have ensured that the condition of NH-27 will remain under public scrutiny.

For now, the question is whether NHAI can meet Chief Minister Sarma's deadline -- and whether the repairs will be substantial enough to convince protesters that motorists are getting a safe road in return for the toll they pay.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff