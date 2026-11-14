Assam Probes Fake 4,934 Class 10 Certificates

Assam CID is probing a fake Class 10 certificate racket after 4,934 students were found to have secured Class 11 admissions using questionable CISCE-branded documents.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Key Points Assam CID is investigating an alleged racket involving 4,934 students who secured Class 11 admissions using fake Class 10 pass certificates.

The Assam State School Education Board identified 94 institutions allegedly issuing these fake certificates, primarily in Nagaon district, despite not being affiliated with CISCE.

Students found to have used forged certificates will lose their seats, and the Board has blocked registrations for those admitted with questionable documents in the 2026-2027 session.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam police is investigating fake Class 10 pass certificates issued in the name of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), with 4,934 students across the state coming under the scanner for securing admission to Class 11 using the suspected forged documents.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has identified the students who allegedly used such certificates to gain admission during the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 academic sessions.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said students found to have secured admission using forged certificates would lose their seats. He indicated that Nagaon district accounted for the majority of the suspected cases.

'Most of the students getting admission with fake certificates are from Nagaon district,' Dr Pegu said.

94 institutions allegedly issued fake certificates

According to the ASSEB, 2,083 students secured admission to Class 11 during the 2025-2026 academic session, while another 2,851 were admitted in 2026-2027 using Class 10 pass certificates bearing the CISCE name.

In a communication dated September 5 to the commissioner and secretary of the state department of school education, the ASSEB said it had verified the list of affiliated institutions provided by CISCE.

The verification established that only 28 schools across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were affiliated with the council.

The ASSEB identified 94 institutions allegedly issuing certificates in the name of the CISCE despite not having affiliation with it. The certificates were subsequently classified as fake and forged.

The ASSEB held both the institutions that issued the certificates and the students who submitted them to secure admission responsible for the alleged irregularities.

As an immediate measure, it has blocked the registration of students admitted during the ongoing 2026-2027 academic session on the basis of the suspected certificates.

IMAGE: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. Photograph: ANI Photo

FIRs Sought Against Institutions

The ASSEB has urged the state government to direct district school inspectors to initiate legal proceedings, including registration of FIRs, against the institutions allegedly involved in issuing the certificates.

It has also recommended that the institutions concerned be directed to discontinue the studies of students admitted in both academic sessions using the questionable documents.

A district-wise list of institutions where such admissions took place has been submitted to the government to facilitate further investigation and action.

AAMSU seeks SIT Probe

Meanwhile, the Hojai district committee of the All Assam Minorities Students' Union (AAMSU) has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged certificate racket.

The organisation claimed that more than 600 students in Hojai district had obtained CISCE-branded certificates and secured admission to various schools during the current academic session.

In a memorandum submitted on Tuesday to the chief minister, education minister and the Hojai district commissioner, AAMSU demanded stringent legal action against those allegedly involved in preparing, selling and distributing the forged certificates.

It also sought the identification and arrest of all members of the alleged syndicate.

Expressing concern over the absence of any reported FIR in Hojai, the organisation questioned why legal proceedings had not been initiated despite the ASSEB's directions to act against institutions suspected of issuing the certificates and students who used them for admission.

The memorandum alleged that the network initially expanded during the previous panchayat elections, when certificates purportedly issued by non-existent colleges and universities across the country were allegedly supplied in exchange for large sums of money.

It further claimed that the racket subsequently extended its operations to students who had failed the High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary examinations in Assam.

According to AAMSU, the certificates were allegedly sourced from institutions in Delhi and other states and professionally designed to resemble genuine academic documents.

The organisation claimed that students who had failed Assam Board examinations were initially shown as having passed through certificates bearing the CISCE name.

After these documents were flagged as fake, the alleged operators reportedly shifted to issuing certificates in the name of the Meghalaya Board of School Education.

AAMSU maintained that merely directing schools to stop registering students with such certificates would not be enough to dismantle the alleged network.

It called for a comprehensive investigation to identify those involved in preparing and circulating the documents and establish how the certificates were used to secure admission across educational institutions.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff