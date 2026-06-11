Major Drug Haul In Assam: Rs 6.4 Crore Worth Of Narcotics Seized

Assam Police have made a significant drug seizure worth Rs 6.4 crore in Sribhumi district, including Yaba tablets and codeine syrup, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to continue the state's robust anti-drug campaign.

Key Points Assam Police seized drugs valued at Rs 6.4 crore in Sribhumi district, leading to the arrest of two traffickers.

The significant haul included 20,000 Yaba tablets and 14,100 bottles of codeine syrup.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the relentless anti-drug campaign by the police will continue.

Yaba, containing methamphetamine, and codeine, an opiate analgesic, are both illegal and commonly abused substances.

Drugs valued at Rs 6.4 crore have been seized in Assam's Sribhumi district, and two persons arrested in this connection, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday. Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and 14,100 bottles of codeine syrup, the CM said in a post on 'X'.

Assam's Anti-Drug Campaign Intensifies

''Drugs tried their luck, but @assampolice had other plans. In fresh #AssamAgainstDrugs operations, @sribhumipolice seized 20,000 YABA tablets and 14,100 bottles of codeine syrup worth Rs 6.4 crore. Two traffickers arrested'', Sarma said. He added that the relentless campaign against drugs by police will continue.

Yaba is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Codeine belongs to a class of medications called opiate (narcotic) analgesics and is a drug of abuse due to its powerful effects on the user.