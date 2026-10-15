Assam Police Make Massive Yaba Tablet Seizure

Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.5 crore and apprehending two individuals in Cachar district on Thursday.

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Key Points Assam Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.5 crore on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in Cachar district in connection with the drug bust.

A total of 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets were recovered from a secret chamber in a truck.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for the significant operation.

Yaba, known as "crazy medicine," contains methamphetamine and caffeine, making it illegal.

Assam Police have seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 57.5 crore and arrested two persons in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Major Drug Bust In Assam

Sarma, in a social media post, said police seized 2.3 lakh Yaba tablets from a truck during an operation.

"This truck was carrying a LOT more than it bargained for. @cacharpolice struck gold? No, they struck Rs 57.5 cr worth of Yaba tablets! 2.3 lakh tablets were recovered from a secret chamber in the truck, with two persons apprehended," he said, while lauding the police.

Police have initiated necessary legal action in this regard.

Yaba, meaning "crazy medicine" in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.