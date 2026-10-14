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Major Drug Bust In Assam: Rs 2 Crore Opium Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 14, 2026 09:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in Kokrajhar, seizing 27.3 kg of opium valued at Rs 2 crore and apprehending one person, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized 27.3 kg of opium in Kokrajhar district.
  • The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore.
  • One individual has been apprehended in connection with the drug bust.
  • The opium was discovered in specially created compartments within a vehicle.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for their successful operation.

Drugs estimated to be valued at around Rs 2 crore have been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police seized over 27 kg of opium from specially created compartments in a vehicle, Sarma said in a post on X.

 

"@KokrajharPolice recovered 27.3 kg of suspected opium worth around Rs 2 cr from specially created compartments in a vehicle. One person apprehended," the chief minister said.

Sarma also lauded the police for carrying out the operation.

Necessary legal action in the matter has been initiated, a police officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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