Major Drug Bust In Assam: Rs 2 Crore Opium Seized

Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in Kokrajhar, seizing 27.3 kg of opium valued at Rs 2 crore and apprehending one person, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Key Points Assam Police seized 27.3 kg of opium in Kokrajhar district.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore.

One individual has been apprehended in connection with the drug bust.

The opium was discovered in specially created compartments within a vehicle.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for their successful operation.

Drugs estimated to be valued at around Rs 2 crore have been seized and a person arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The police seized over 27 kg of opium from specially created compartments in a vehicle, Sarma said in a post on X.

"@KokrajharPolice recovered 27.3 kg of suspected opium worth around Rs 2 cr from specially created compartments in a vehicle. One person apprehended," the chief minister said.

Sarma also lauded the police for carrying out the operation.

Necessary legal action in the matter has been initiated, a police officer said.