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Major Drug Haul In Assam's Cachar District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 15:56 IST 2 Minutes Read

Assam Police conducted a significant anti-narcotics operation in Cachar district, seizing Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 5 crore and apprehending two suspected traffickers, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the decisive action.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 5 crore in Cachar district on Tuesday.
  • The operation led to the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers.
  • 19,400 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 4.85 crore, were found concealed in a vehicle from Mizoram.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police and affirmed the state's strong stance against drug menace.

Drugs worth nearly Rs 5 crore were seized and two suspected traffickers were arrested from Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Assam's Strong Stance Against Drug Menace

"Assam has no place for 'Golmaal'! In a major anti-narcotics operation, @CacharPolice intercepted a vehicle coming from Mizoram at Lailapur Naka checking point and seized 19,400 Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.85 crore, cleverly concealed in a secret chamber," Sarma said in a post on X.

 

During the operation, sleuths also apprehended two suspected drug traffickers, he added.

Sarma applauded the Assam Police for the decisive action and stressed that the state's fight against the drug menace will continue with full force.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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assam drug seizurecachar districthimanta biswa sarmayaba tabletsanti-narcotics operation

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