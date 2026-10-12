STF Busts Drug Ring, Seizes Rs 10 Crore Yaba Tablets In Assam

Assam Police's Special Task Force has made a significant drug seizure, intercepting Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 crore and arresting one person in Kamrup district, reinforcing the state's commitment to a drug-free India.

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Key Points Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 10 crore.

The drug bust occurred in Kamrup district, leading to the arrest of one individual.

40,000 Yaba tablets were intercepted from a vehicle at Amingaon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the state's commitment to eliminating drug menace.

Yaba, containing methamphetamine and caffeine, is an illegal substance in the country.

Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested a person in Kamrup district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam's Fight Against Drug Menace

Sarma, in a social media post, said 40,000 Yaba tablets were seized from a vehicle at Amingaon near here.

"In an excellent op, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle containing 40,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 10 cr passing through Amingaon. One person has been apprehended," Sarma said.

"We will not allow drugs to ruin the lives of our young generation and are committed to eliminating this menace as part of the nationwide #NashaMuktBharat Abhiyan. @assampolice remains alert to thwart all such attempts and safeguard the future of our youngsters," he added.

Yaba, meaning "crazy medicine" in Thai, is illegal in the country because it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act, and caffeine.