Assam's Cachar police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against illicit drugs, arresting seven individuals and seizing 18,000 banned Yaba tablets in a series of operations.

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Key Points Seven people were arrested in Assam's Cachar district during three police operations.

Authorities seized 18,000 suspected Yaba tablets, approximately 184 gm of other contraband, and two vehicles.

Yaba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, are banned in India and known as the 'crazy drug'.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police for their swift action against illicit drugs.

Seven people were arrested after contraband, including banned Yaba tablets, was seized from their possession in three operations in Assam's Cachar district, the CMO said on Sunday.

Two vehicles were also seized during the operations, it said.

"Acting on specific source information and technical inputs, @cacharpolice conducted three operations and apprehended seven persons, seizing 18,000 suspected Yaba tablets (2.025 kg), approx. 184 gm of other suspected contraband and two vehicles," the Chief Minister's Officer said in a social media post.

Yaba tablets, which contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are also known as the 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded police personnel for their swift action and continued vigilance against illicit drugs, the CMO said.

However, the CMO did not specify when the operations were carried out.