Special Investigation Team To Probe Deadly Guwahati Hotel Firing

Assam Police has swiftly formed a Special Investigation Team to thoroughly investigate the tragic shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, which claimed five lives and injured one following a heated dispute over property lease and management.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Assam Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe the fatal shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati.

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed and one injured in the incident on Monday night.

The hotel's leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed pistol, allegedly used in the crime.

The shooting stemmed from an escalating dispute over the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn between the owners and Gogoi.

A meeting scheduled for Monday to resolve these issues led to an argument that resulted in Gogoi opening fire on six people.

Assam Police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team to probe the firing at a hotel here a day ago that claimed five lives and left one injured.

SIT Formed For Thorough Investigation

Joint Police Commissioner of Guwahati Ankur Jain will head the team, according to an official statement.

The other team members were DCP (Central) Shambhavi Mishra, DCP (Crime) Debajit Nath, ADCP (Central) Viku Achumi, Inspector Kuleshjyoti Bhuyan, the officer-in-charge of Paltan Bazar police station, and Sub-Inspector Abinash Das of the same police precinct.

The statement said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted "in view of the gravity of the incident" and to ensure a thorough, scientific and expeditious investigation.

Details Of The Fatal Incident

Five people, including four of a family, were killed and another was injured in a shooting incident at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati on Monday night over a dispute between the owners of the property and its leaseholder.

The leaseholder, Ghanakanta Gogoi (34), was arrested soon after the incident with a licensed pistol allegedly used in the crime, police said.

Sharing details of the incident, the statement said the Paltan Bazar police station received information about multiple gunshots at the hotel around 9 pm on Monday. Police teams rushed to the location and found four people dead at the hotel reception area and two injured on the approach road, it said.

The injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where one of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Bhudeb Bharali, his sister Helena, her son and daughter-in-law, Debarshi and Rinki, and family staffer, Narayan Das. A driver of the Bharali family, Satyen Pathak, was also injured in the shooting.

Dispute Over Hotel Lease Escalates

According to the police statement, Gogoi hailed from Dibrugarh and was currently residing at Sawkuchi in Guwahati. "Initial investigation indicates that the incident arose out of a dispute over the lease and management of Hotel Bilas Inn," it added.

The Bharali family, who owned the hotel, had entered into a five-year lease agreement with the accused on September 10, 2025, at a monthly rent of approximately Rs 1.8 lakh. Following renovation of the property by the accused, disagreements arose regarding the use of the premises and provision of certain facilities, police said.

According to them, a meeting was scheduled at the hotel on Monday to resolve these issues. However, even before the meeting could commence, an argument escalated into a fight, following which Gogoi opened fire on six people, the statement said.

"Several empty cartridge cases and live cartridges of .32 calibre were recovered and seized. The accused is being interrogated," the police statement added.