Assam Police Foil Terror Plot

Police say timely operation prevented a possible mass-casualty attack.

IMAGE: Arms and ammunition recovered during an intelligence-led operation in Assam's Tinsukia district in which two suspected ULFA (I) cadres were arrested in Tinsukia on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Assam police and central security agencies foiled an alleged ULFA(I) plot to carry out indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Tinsukia.

Two active ULFA(I) cadres were arrested during an intelligence-based operation in Jagun.

Security forces recovered two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, backpacks, cash, survival rations and medical supplies.

Police said the timely operation prevented what could have been a major attack on civilians in Tinsukia town.

A major terror plot allegedly aimed at carrying out indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Assam's Tinsukia district was foiled after the Assam police, working in close coordination with central security agencies, arrested two active cadres of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), or ULFA(I), officials said on Saturday.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out in Jagun under the jurisdiction of the Lekhapani police station, where the two insurgents were intercepted before they could allegedly execute their plan.

Police said the operation averted what could have been a major tragedy involving innocent civilians in Tinsukia town.

The arrested militants were identified as Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah (27), a resident of Panitola, and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran (30), a resident of Baghjan. Both are from Tinsukia district.

According to investigators, the duo joined ULFA(I) in 2018 and remained active in the outfit, allegedly participating in several terror operations across Upper Assam.

Security forces recovered two AK-56 assault rifles, 172 rounds of live ammunition, two hand grenades, backpacks, cash, food supplies meant for extended jungle survival, and a medical kit containing syringes and opioid medicines.

Police said the cache suggested that Baruah and Moran were equipped for a prolonged operation.

Plan to attack civilians

Preliminary investigations indicate that Baruah and Moran had allegedly been assigned by the outfit to launch indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Tinsukia with the objective of spreading fear and disturbing peace in the region.

Investigators also suspect that the planned operation bore signs of external support intended to destabilise public order.

A case has been registered at the Lekhapani police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Ultras linked to earlier strikes

Police alleged that Baruah and Moran were linked to several previous attacks, including the assault on an army camp at Kakopather on October 17, 2025; the attack on an Assam police camp on March 21-22, 2026; and the kidnapping of an employee of a stone crusher unit in Jagun in October 2024.

Tinsukia has remained one of the districts worst affected by decades of insurgency in Assam.

Founded in 1979, ULFA carried out bombings, ambushes, extortion and targeted killings across Upper Assam before the organisation split, with ULFA(I) rejecting peace talks and continuing its armed campaign from bases across the international border.

Security agencies have linked the outfit to attacks on security installations, extortion targeting tea gardens and businesses, and repeated attempts to revive militant activities through local recruitment and cross-border infiltration.

Officials said sustained intelligence-driven operations by the Assam police, Assam Rifles and central security forces have significantly weakened the outfit's network through arrests, surrenders and action against overground workers.

'A really close call'

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said the operation had narrowly averted a major tragedy.

'It was a really close call, and the timely intervention by security forces saved many innocent lives,' he said.