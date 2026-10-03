Assam nightclub horror: Woman stripped, assaulted; 2 arrested

Following a viral video, Guwahati police have arrested a nightclub manager and an event manager in connection with the alleged assault and partial stripping of a woman by bouncers outside a city nightclub.

IMAGE: The woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by the bouncers of the nightclub following a brawl. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals, including a nightclub manager, have been arrested in Guwahati following the alleged assault of a woman by bouncers.

The arrests were made after a viral video of the incident, which occurred outside a Khanapara nightclub, led police to register a suo motu case.

The victim's identity remains unknown as she has not yet come forward, hindering further investigation details.

The incident reportedly stemmed from the woman hitting a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club, escalating into an assault in the parking lot.

Two persons, including the manager of a nightclub, were arrested on Saturday after a woman was "partially stripped and assaulted" by bouncers of the club in Assam's Guwahati a day ago, police said.

The arrests were made after the police registered a case suo motu and started an investigation into the alleged incident that occurred outside the nightclub in the Khanapara area early on Friday.

Police Action Following Viral Incident

"The manager and an event manager at the nightclub have been arrested in connection with the case," Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta told PTI.

Both were questioned and then arrested with formalities being completed, he said.

The police action comes after a purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

The details of the video clip are also being checked, Mahanta said.

Details Emerge From Investigation

Guwahati East Deputy Police Commissioner Tabu Ram Pegu told PTI that a case was registered suo motu on Friday night.

"The incident occurred at around 1.30-2 am on Friday, and a purported video of it surfaced on social media later. We collected CCTV footage and other details for investigation," he said.

The identity of the woman has not been ascertained so far, as she has not come forward yet.

"Investigations are on, and we can share more details later," the DCP East said.

The woman was allegedly assaulted and partially stripped by the bouncers of the nightclub following a brawl.

The video, which PTI could not independently authenticate, showed the woman being beaten up while lying on the floor of a building's parking lot. Another woman is later seen coming to her rescue.

According to a security guard working at the building that houses the club, the woman had hit a female bouncer with a beer bottle inside the club.

"This angered other bouncers there, and they brought her downstairs and assaulted her," he claimed.