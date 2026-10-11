NCB Seizes Rs 43 Crore Methamphetamine In Assam, Two Arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant drug bust in Assam, seizing over 53 kgs of methamphetamine valued at more than Rs 43 crore and arresting two individuals from Manipur, highlighting the ongoing battle against cross-border narcotics trafficking.

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Key Points The NCB arrested two persons from Manipur in Guwahati on Sunday.

Over 53 kgs of methamphetamine, worth more than Rs 43 crore, was seized.

The drugs were concealed in fabricated cavities within truck fuel tanks.

The narcotics consignment originated from across the international border in Myanmar.

A probe is ongoing to identify international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, and handlers.

The NCB has arrested two persons hailing from Manipur and seized more than 53 kgs of methamphetamine worth over Rs 43 crore, concealed in truck fuel tanks in Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The interdiction took place on October 6 in Guwahati, and the narcotics consignment was sourced from across the international border in Myanmar, they said.

Massive Methamphetamine Haul

A total of 53.93 kgs of methamphetamine (Yaba tablets) was seized from two trucks, the officials said, adding that the drugs were hidden in fabricated cavities created inside the fuel tanks of these vehicles.

Two persons, natives of Bishnupur in Manipur, were arrested in this intelligence-based operation undertaken by the Guwahati office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Officials pegged the estimated value of the drugs at Rs 43 crore in the illicit drugs market.

Ongoing Investigation And Absconder Drive

The probe is on to identify the international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters and handlers of this consignment, they said.

In another development, the federal anti-narcotics agency also apprehended six wanted accused in Assam and adjoining areas as part of a special 'Absconder Drive fortnight', they added.