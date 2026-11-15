Tragic End: Father Arrested For Daughter's Death In Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Assam native has been arrested in Alappuzha, Kerala, for the alleged murder of his two-year-old daughter following a domestic dispute.

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Key Points A 27-year-old Assam native was arrested on Sunday in Alappuzha, Kerala, for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred on Saturday night after the accused, Paritosh Mandal, allegedly got drunk and had an argument with his wife.

Mandal reportedly smashed his daughter, Deepika, against the floor three times during the altercation.

Doctors at Mavelikara government hospital alerted police after noticing injury marks on the child, contradicting the family's initial claim of a fall.

Police registered a murder case after the mother narrated the incident and her father lodged a complaint.

A 27-year-old Assam native was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter by smashing her against the floor at their rented house in Mankamkuzhy.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, Paritosh Mandal, a labourer, was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday and his arrest was recorded, police said.

The victim, Deepika, was the younger daughter of Mandal and Rondwala (26), natives of Buregavu near Guwahati.

According to officials at Kurathikadu police station, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday, when Mandal, allegedly drunk, reached home. A dispute broke out after Rondwala said she wanted to return to Assam with their children.

Mandal allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck, pinned her against a wall and punched her in the head. Deepika, who was in Rondwala's arms, began crying, police said.

Mandal allegedly pulled the toddler away with both hands and smashed her face against the floor three times, intending to kill her, the FIR said.

Deepika was rushed to the Mavelikara government hospital, where the family initially told doctors that she had fallen down the steps.

Doctors noticed several injury marks on her body and alerted the police, officials said.

During questioning, Rondwala narrated the incident. Her father lodged a complaint, following which police registered a murder case.

Mandal will be produced before a court for remand, police said.