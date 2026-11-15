Home  » News » Tragic End: Father Arrested For Daughter's Death In Kerala

Tragic End: Father Arrested For Daughter's Death In Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 15:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old Assam native has been arrested in Alappuzha, Kerala, for the alleged murder of his two-year-old daughter following a domestic dispute.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old Assam native was arrested on Sunday in Alappuzha, Kerala, for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter.
  • The incident occurred on Saturday night after the accused, Paritosh Mandal, allegedly got drunk and had an argument with his wife.
  • Mandal reportedly smashed his daughter, Deepika, against the floor three times during the altercation.
  • Doctors at Mavelikara government hospital alerted police after noticing injury marks on the child, contradicting the family's initial claim of a fall.
  • Police registered a murder case after the mother narrated the incident and her father lodged a complaint.

A 27-year-old Assam native was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his two-year-old daughter by smashing her against the floor at their rented house in Mankamkuzhy.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, Paritosh Mandal, a labourer, was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday and his arrest was recorded, police said.

 

The victim, Deepika, was the younger daughter of Mandal and Rondwala (26), natives of Buregavu near Guwahati.

According to officials at Kurathikadu police station, the incident occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday, when Mandal, allegedly drunk, reached home. A dispute broke out after Rondwala said she wanted to return to Assam with their children.

Mandal allegedly grabbed his wife by the neck, pinned her against a wall and punched her in the head. Deepika, who was in Rondwala's arms, began crying, police said.

Mandal allegedly pulled the toddler away with both hands and smashed her face against the floor three times, intending to kill her, the FIR said.

Deepika was rushed to the Mavelikara government hospital, where the family initially told doctors that she had fallen down the steps.

Doctors noticed several injury marks on her body and alerted the police, officials said.

During questioning, Rondwala narrated the incident. Her father lodged a complaint, following which police registered a murder case.

Mandal will be produced before a court for remand, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

child murderdomestic violencekerala crimealappuzha policeassam native

More From Rediff

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?

What Made This Dal Lake Race Special?
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

Related Stories

Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Two Children In Assam Home

Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Two Children In Assam Home

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali