Assam Minister Faces Heat Over Daughter's Participation In CJP Protest

The controversy has embarrassed the ruling coalition because Keshab Mahanta is one of the senior-most leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad, an NDA constituent.

Kindly note this photograph of security personnel detaining a NEET paper leak protestor in Guwahati has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta faced political pressure after his daughter joined a student protest against the BJP-led Union government.

Videos allegedly showing abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Guwahati protest quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma avoided directly criticising the protest, instead urging focus on Assam's devastating flood situation.

Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta has come under intense political pressure after his daughter Dibisa Mahanta was seen participating in a student protest, triggering a storm within the Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling alliance in the state.

Videos of the protest, held at Chachal in Guwahati under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party, went viral on social media, showing Dibisa Mahanta alongside students demanding education reforms, accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister.

Embarrassment for NDA ally

The controversy has embarrassed the ruling coalition because Keshab Mahanta is one of the senior-most leaders of the Asom Gana Parishad, a National Democratic Alliance constituent.

He has served as a cabinet minister in Assam since 2016, first in the Sarbananda Sonowal government and, since 2021, in the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Political observers say the episode has placed Mahanta in an uncomfortable position, particularly as videos of the protest continue to circulate widely on social media.

CM avoids criticism

Responding to questions from reporters, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refrained from commenting directly on Dibisa Mahanta's participation.

'It is a students' protest and we respect their demands and arguments. Our prime minister is thoroughly looking into this issue. At the same time, Assam is passing through a crucial period because of the floods. We have been affected very badly, so I would urge everyone to focus on this natural calamity,' the chief minister said.

As of Sunday, neither Keshab Mahanta nor Dibisa Mahanta had commented on the controversy despite repeated attempts by media organisations to seek their response.

Reports indicated that Dibisa Mahanta's social media accounts became inaccessible shortly after the videos went viral, although it remains unclear whether they were deactivated voluntarily or removed for other reasons.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff