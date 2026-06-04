Assam Meghalaya Border Peace Deal Revives Farming

Under the agreement, Karbi community farmers from Assam will be allowed to cultivate and tend their crops for one agricultural season in fields claimed by Meghalaya.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Farmers from Assam and Meghalaya resumed cultivation after a temporary peace arrangement ended weeks of tensions.

Officials from both states facilitated an agreement allowing reciprocal farming access across disputed border fields.

The Tapat-Lapangap sector remains among six unresolved boundary disputes along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Previous clashes in the area led to a death and disrupted farming activities for several months.

Senior leaders from both states led negotiations that enabled the temporary cultivation-sharing arrangement.

Temporary farming arrangement ends weeks of tension in the Tapat-Lapangap sector, one of six unresolved border disputes between the two northeastern states.

Farmers from Assam and Meghalaya resumed cultivation in a disputed border area on Wednesday following a peace formula brokered by representatives of the two state governments, bringing relief to villagers after weeks of intermittent conflict.

The breakthrough came after officials from both states met on Tuesday in the disputed Tapat-Lapangap sector and facilitated an agreement between residents living along the undemarcated inter-state boundary.

Tapat falls under Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, while Lapangap is located in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district.

Relief for farming communities

"Our people have started work on the disputed fields today. It is a huge relief for locals who depend heavily on farming for their livelihood," said Banrilang Suchiang, a resident of Lapangap.

"We could not cultivate during the spring season. We hope to make the most of this opportunity," she added.

The renewed agricultural activity is expected to ease tensions that had prevented farmers from accessing their fields over the past several weeks.

Temporary sharing arrangement

Under the agreement reached between the two sides, Karbi community farmers from Assam will be allowed to cultivate and tend their crops for one agricultural season in fields claimed by Meghalaya.

In return, Khasi-Pnar community farmers from Meghalaya will be permitted to cultivate fields claimed by Assam.

"This is a temporary arrangement, but we hope the spirit of cooperation shown during the meeting will strengthen relations between neighbouring communities and contribute to a lasting resolution of border-related issues," said Deimonmi Lyngdoh, head of Lapangap's traditional community-based organisation.

Long-running border dispute

Assam and Meghalaya have been embroiled in border disputes across 12 sectors along their 855-km long inter-state boundary since 1972, when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a full-fledged state.

In March 2022, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma signed an agreement to resolve disputes in six of the 12 sectors after a series of high-level discussions.

However, Tapat-Lapangap remains one of the six sectors where the boundary issue is yet to be settled.

Violence and renewed tensions

The dispute in the Tapat-Lapangap sector turned violent in October 2025 when a 45-year-old Karbi man was killed during clashes between villagers over paddy harvesting. The groups reportedly attacked each other with stones and catapults.

Although farming activities resumed a month later, a series of minor incidents led to renewed tensions and a stand-off between the communities during March and April this year.

Leaders lead peace efforts

Tuesday's meeting was attended by senior representatives from both states, with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang leading the Assam delegation.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar headed the state's team during the discussions that paved the way for the temporary farming arrangement.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff