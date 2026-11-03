Brother-In-Law Arrested After Fatal Liquor Argument In Assam

Discover the tragic details of a fatal incident in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district where a man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law following a liquor-fueled argument on Monday night.

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Key Points A man was allegedly beaten to death by his brother-in-law in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district.

The incident occurred on Monday night after an argument broke out between them while consuming liquor.

The accused, Bijoy Phangcho, attacked the deceased, Babu Teron, with a wooden pestle.

Teron collapsed on the spot and died due to severe injuries.

Police have arrested the accused and sent the body for post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

A man was beaten to death allegedly by his brother-in-law following an argument over liquor in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place on Monday night at Mukhim village within Jirikindeng police station limits, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Babu Teron, while the accused, Bijoy Phangcho, has been arrested, he said.

"The two relatives had worked together during the day and were consuming liquor together at night when an argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage under the influence of alcohol, Phangcho attacked Teron with a wooden pestle (ural mari), leaving him grievously injured," he added.

Teron collapsed on the spot and died due to the severity of injuries, despite efforts by family members and neighbours to rescue him, he added.

"On receiving information, a team from Jirikindeng police station reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination, the official said.