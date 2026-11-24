In a shocking incident from Assam's Cachar district, a 32-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl, while two police officers face suspension for their initial failure to register an FIR under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A 32-year-old man was arrested in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

Two police officers were suspended for initially failing to register an FIR when the complaint was first lodged on November 11.

The child's mother reported the incident after her daughter fell ill, revealing multiple instances of abuse that came to light on November 11.

The accused, who was in a relationship with the girl's mother, was arrested on Monday while attempting to flee Silchar.

A case has been registered under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the survivor will undergo a medical examination.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Assam's Cachar district for allegedly raping the nine-year-old daughter of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Tuesday.

Police Negligence In Initial Complaint

Two police officers have also been suspended for initially not registering an FIR.

The child's mother said that her family had approached the police two weeks ago alleging that the girl was raped multiple times and the matter came to light when she fell ill and was taken to a doctor on November 11.

"We approached Rangirkhari police outpost on November 11 and lodged a complaint against the accused, but an FIR was not registered and they even refused to take the survivor for a medical examination," the girl's mother said.

She said that they repeatedly visited the police outpost after that and requested action but received no response.

They later met Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) P P Saikia, and lodged a fresh complaint.

Officers Suspended, POCSO Case Registered

Saikia said two police officers, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended and a case will be registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sub-inspector Ananta Sinha and constable Haripada Roy were suspended for negligence and an internal inquiry is being conducted.

"We found that they didn't register the case even after receiving the complaint. They have been suspended," he said.

Accused Arrested And Mother's Account

The accused, a resident of Silchar, was arrested while he was attempting to flee the town.

A case was registered under several sections of the POCSO Act on Monday, the officer said.

"After the case was registered, we launched a search operation, and the accused was traced near the Rangpur area. Our team followed him and nabbed him before he could flee," he said.

The girl's mother claimed that she and the accused were dating and were planning to marry soon.

"My daughter used to call him Baba (father), and I trusted him with her. He threatened the child after sexually abusing her on several occasions, so she didn't tell me anything, but the matter came to my notice after she fell ill and was taken to a doctor for a check-up," she said.

Police said the survivor would undergo a medical examination.