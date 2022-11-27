News
Rediff.com  » News » Assam lifts travel curbs to Meghalaya 6 days after border violence

Assam lifts travel curbs to Meghalaya 6 days after border violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 27, 2022 19:18 IST
Assam on Sunday lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya, six days after being imposed in the aftermath of violence in a disputed area along the inter-state border, police said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the area along the Assam-Meghalaya border where a firing incident took place recently, at Mukroh, in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, November 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Vehicles from Assam are now allowed to enter Meghalaya, a senior police officer said.

Cachar SP Nomal Mahatta told PTI that police escort and patrolling is being provided at vulnerable areas.

 

"Wherever necessary, vehicles are being escorted. In some areas, police patrolling has been provided," he said.

Another police officer said movement of vehicles has been permitted from Sunday as 'there has been improvement in the overall situation.'

An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.

Barricades were erected in Jorabat near Guwahati and Cachar district, the two main entry points to Meghalaya, which were dismantled after the restrictions were lifted, officials said.

No curbs, however, were imposed on commercial vehicles like trucks, carrying goods and other items.

Violence had broken out at Mukroh village near the disputed border between the two states in West Karbi Anglong district in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

Six people - five tribal villagers from Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam - were killed due to the clashes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Assam to hand over border violence probe to CBI
6 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border
Assam petroleum workers stop fuel supply to Meghalaya
Shubman Gill feels closed roof stadiums have potential
FIFA WC: South Korea should not feel any pressure
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
Mufti, 7 ex-MLAs get notice to vacate govt quarters
The War Against Coronavirus

