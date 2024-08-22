News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Assam govt tables compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Assam govt tables compulsory Muslim marriage, divorce registration bill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 22, 2024 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Assam government on Thursday introduced a bill to repeal a law to register marriages and divorces of Muslims, stating that it had scope to allow marriages of minors from the community.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan tabled The Assam Repealing Bill, 2024 in the Assembly to abolish The Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935 and the Assam Repealing Ordinance 2024.

"There remains a scope of registering marriages of intended person below 21 years (in case of male) and 18 years (in case of female)," he said in the Statement of Object and Reasons of the Repealing Bill.

It hardly had any provisions for monitoring the implementation of the Act throughout the state and it attracted huge amounts of litigation in the court, he added.

"There is a scope of misuse by both authorised licensee (Muslim marriage Registrars) as well as by citizens for underage/minor marriages and forcefully arranged marriages without the consent of the parties," Mohan said.

 

Besides, the registration of marriages and divorces were not mandatory, and the registration mechanism was informal that left a lot of scope for non-compliance of the norms, he added.

"It is a pre-independence Act adopted by British India Government for the then Province of Assam for Muslim religious and social arrangements," the minister said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government will introduce a bill in the ongoing Autumn Session for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim people.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said the government will table the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2024.

Last month, the Cabinet had approved the Repealing Bill to abolish the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which permitted underage marriages under specific conditions.

The Assam Cabinet had approved the decision to repeal the Act on February 23, in a bid to end the social menace of child marriage in the state.

The opposition parties had decried the decision, terming it 'discriminatory against the Muslims' brought in to polarise the voters in an election year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM
Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM
Will close all madrasas, Assam CM says in Karnataka
Will close all madrasas, Assam CM says in Karnataka
'We want Muslim Personal Law to be reformed'
'We want Muslim Personal Law to be reformed'
Uddhav's 'abnormal' dig at Shinde over Badlapur protest
Uddhav's 'abnormal' dig at Shinde over Badlapur protest
Wheelchair bound Soorma aims for Paralympic gold
Wheelchair bound Soorma aims for Paralympic gold
NC, Cong to fight J-K polls together, says Abdullah
NC, Cong to fight J-K polls together, says Abdullah
India's England tour schedule out, first Test in June
India's England tour schedule out, first Test in June

More like this

Assam scraps Muslim marriages act; Oppn slams move

Assam scraps Muslim marriages act; Oppn slams move

Bill to ban polygamy in budget session: Himanta

Bill to ban polygamy in budget session: Himanta

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances