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Assam PWD Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 06, 2026 21:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An assistant executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Assam has been arrested for accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption to combat corruption in public services.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An assistant executive engineer from Assam's Public Works Department was arrested for bribery.
  • Mridul Baglari was caught red-handed accepting Rs 30,000 as part of a larger bribe demand.
  • The bribe was allegedly for releasing pending bills, highlighting corruption in public services.
  • The arrest was made by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • Legal follow-up action is currently underway in the case.

An assistant executive engineer of the Public Works Department was arrested in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, a Vigilance statement said.

Details Of The Bribery Case

The accused has been identified as Mridul Baglari and he was posted at the office of the superintending engineer, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

 

A complaint was received alleging that Baglari had demanded Rs 1.3 lakh as bribe from the complainant for release of payment of pending bills.

A trap was laid and the official was caught red-handed in his office chamber while accepting Rs 30,000 as an instalment of the demanded sum, it said.

The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized in presence of independent witnesses, it added.

A case has been registered at ACB police station under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the case," it said.

Necessary legal follow-up action is underway, the release added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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