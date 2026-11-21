Assam Police have successfully busted two separate drug operations in Morigaon district, leading to the apprehension of two individuals and the seizure of significant quantities of ganja and heroin.

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Key Points Assam Police seized 14.5 kg of ganja and 10.6 gm of heroin in two operations in Morigaon district.

Two persons were apprehended in connection with the drug busts on Friday night and Saturday.

The first operation in Pachatia ward number 2 led to the seizure of ganja, cash, and a mobile handset.

The second operation in Borbori village resulted in the seizure of heroin in plastic vials.

Police confirmed that further investigation is underway in both cases.

Assam Police have seized 14.5 kg of ganja and 10.6 gm of heroin in two separate operations in Morigaon district, and apprehended two persons, officials said on Saturday.

Morigaon Police Operations Lead To Drug Seizures

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a search operation at a house in Pachatia ward number 2 in Morigaon police station area on Friday night, a senior official said.

"During the operation, one person was apprehended and suspected ganja weighing approximately 14.5 kg, cash amounting to Rs 3,350, and one mobile handset were seized," he added.

In the second operation, a team from Lahorighat police station conducted a search at Borbori village, the official said.

"During the operation, one person was apprehended, and 10 plastic vials containing heroin were seized from his possession. The seized substance weighed approximately 10.6 gm," he added.

Police said further investigation was underway in both the cases.