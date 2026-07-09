Assam: Food Stall Inside Public Toilet Triggers Outrage

The unusual location of the food stall has fuelled public concern over compliance with food safety and sanitation norms.

IMAGE: The food stall operating inside the toilet in Assam Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabir Nishat

Key Points A food stall operating inside a public toilet complex in Guwahati has triggered widespread concerns over hygiene and consumer safety.

Residents questioned the legality of preparing and serving food from a sanitation facility located near the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute.

Locals claimed vendors said they possessed official permission, while GMC confirmed approval was granted by a former Municipal Commissioner.

The Lions Club defended the arrangement, stating the stall serves hospital visitors and follows regular cleaning and hygiene protocols.

The controversy has renewed demands for authorities to clarify regulatory compliance and ensure public health and food safety standards.

The unusual sight of food being prepared and served from a public toilet complex has sparked a debate in Guwahati over sanitation, consumer safety and regulatory oversight.

A food stall operating from inside a public toilet complex in Guwahati's Arya Nagar has sparked a controversy, with commuters and local residents questioning the hygiene standards and legality of selling food from such a location, particularly near the Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute.

Residents alleged that food is being prepared and served from within the public toilet complex, calling it a violation of basic public health norms and expressing concern over consumer safety. Several locals said they were shocked to find a food outlet functioning from a facility meant for sanitation.

"It is difficult to understand how food can be prepared and sold from inside a public toilet complex. Who authorised such an activity?" asked Sailen Kalita, a daily commuter, adding that the vendors claimed they had obtained the necessary licence.

Dhiren Das, another resident, said locals had sought clarification from the operators, who told them they had permission from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to run the stall from the premises.

Responding to the controversy, a GMC official said the public toilet is managed by the Lions Club of Guwahati and that permission for the food stall had been granted by a former Municipal Commissioner.

Lions Club Defends The Move

The Lions Club defended the arrangement, saying the food stall primarily serves patients' attendants and visitors to the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute and that strict hygiene measures are followed, with the toilet complex being cleaned regularly.

Despite the assurances, the unusual location of the food stall has fuelled public concern over compliance with food safety and sanitation norms, prompting calls for the authorities to clarify the legal status of the establishment and ensure that public health standards are not compromised.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff