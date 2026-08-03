Assam Floods: Teen Saved His Puppy But Lost His Life

The family had regarded the puppy as another member of the household, but never imagined the boy would risk his own life to save it.

IMAGE: Hridip's grieving parents after the tragic loss. Photograph: Sabir Nishat

Key Points Thirteen-year-old Hridip Panika died after rescuing his three-month-old pet puppy from raging floodwaters in Assam's Sivasagar district.

The Class 7 student safely saved the puppy before being swept away by the strong current during severe flooding.

Search teams later recovered Hridip's body while the rescued puppy survived and remains with his grieving parents.

The heartbreaking incident sparked widespread condolences across social media, with many praising the teenager's extraordinary compassion and courage.

Amid the statistics of Assam's devastating floods, one story has gripped the state's imagination and left thousands in tears -- that of 13-year-old Hridip Panika, who gave up his life while saving his three-month-old pet puppy Borun from raging floodwaters.

The Class 7 student from Bamunpukhuri tea estate in Sivasagar district managed to rescue the puppy, but was swept away by the powerful current moments later. His body was recovered after an intensive search, while the puppy survived and remains with the grieving family.

A desperate rescue

The tragedy unfolded on July 27 after the overflowing Dikhow River inundated large parts of the tea estate. As floodwaters rapidly entered their home, Hridip's family rushed to move to safety.

In the confusion, Borun was left behind.

Ignoring the danger, Hridip ran back into the rising waters to rescue the frightened animal. According to family members quoted by multiple media reports, he picked up the puppy and urged it, 'You also come', before attempting to return. He successfully brought the puppy to safety, but lost his footing in the swirling current and was swept away.

Parents lose their only child

For Hridip's parents, the loss is immeasurable.

His father recalled helplessly watching the floodwaters carry away his son, unable to reach him in time. The family had regarded the puppy as another member of the household, but never imagined the boy would risk his own life to save it.

Neighbours joined rescue efforts immediately, but the current proved too strong. Search teams later recovered the teenager's body downstream. The puppy survived and has since remained close to the bereaved family, becoming a poignant reminder of the boy's final act of compassion.

A story that moved Assam

Hridip's sacrifice has resonated far beyond his village.

Images and videos of his grieving parents, along with the puppy he saved, have been widely shared across social media, prompting an outpouring of condolences. Many have described the teenager's final act as one of extraordinary courage and unconditional love.

The incident has also drawn attention to the hidden human tragedies behind Assam's annual floods, where every season brings stories of families torn apart, children lost and livelihoods destroyed.

Photograph: Sabir Nishat

Floods continue to wreak havoc

The tragedy comes against the backdrop of one of Assam's worst flood spells this year. Although water levels have begun receding in several districts, the floods have claimed 82 lives and affected more than 11 lakh people.

Relief operations continue across the state as displaced families struggle to rebuild their lives after days of inundation, damaged homes and destroyed crops.

Beyond the numbers

For disaster managers, flood fatalities are often recorded as statistics.

But Hridip Panika's story is a reminder that behind every number lies a deeply personal loss. In risking everything to save a helpless animal, the teenager displayed a rare instinct for compassion -- one that ultimately cost him his own life.

Long after the floodwaters recede, Assam is likely to remember the boy who saved his puppy, but could not save himself.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff