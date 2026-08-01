Home  » News » Assam Floods: Residents Battle Rising Waters In Jorhat

Assam Floods: Residents Battle Rising Waters In Jorhat

By REDIFF NEWS August 01, 2026 13:17 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Assam is currently battling severe flooding, with residents in Jorhat and Sivasagar facing widespread inundation, submerged homes, and damaged property as floodwaters continue to disrupt daily life.

 

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: A woman wades through floodwaters which have inundated her home in Jorhat, July 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: A house inundated with floodwater in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: A man tries to salvage belongings from a submerged house in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: A bamboo enclosure stands partially submerged in floodwaters in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: A woman tries to salvage belongings from a submerged house in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Floods in Jorhat

IMAGE: Utensils surrounded by muddy floodwaters in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Floods in Sivasagar

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle in a flood-affected area in Sivasagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

More News Coverage

JorhatSivasagarAssam

More From Rediff

When Rakesh Sharma Met Subrato Roy

When Rakesh Sharma Met Subrato Roy
'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'

'Most Striking Part Of Gen-Z Movement Is Fearlessness'
'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'

'First Thing Police Should Have Done Was Negotiate'

Related Stories

Assam floods toll goes up to 80, over 2.12 lakh affected

Assam floods toll goes up to 80, over 2.12 lakh affected

Web Stories

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood

12 Countries That Totally Adore Bollywood
Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes
Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched In India