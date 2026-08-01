Assam Floods: Residents Battle Rising Waters In Jorhat

Assam is currently battling severe flooding, with residents in Jorhat and Sivasagar facing widespread inundation, submerged homes, and damaged property as floodwaters continue to disrupt daily life.

IMAGE: A woman wades through floodwaters which have inundated her home in Jorhat, July 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A house inundated with floodwater in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A man tries to salvage belongings from a submerged house in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A bamboo enclosure stands partially submerged in floodwaters in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A woman tries to salvage belongings from a submerged house in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Utensils surrounded by muddy floodwaters in Jorhat. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle in a flood-affected area in Sivasagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff