Assam floods death toll rises to 87, 1.3 lakh affected

Assam's devastating floods have claimed 87 lives, with nearly 1.3 lakh people still affected, even as the India Meteorological Department issues a fresh warning for extremely heavy rainfall in neighbouring states, threatening to exacerbate the situation in bordering districts.

IMAGE: Children use a boat near a residential complex in a flood-affected area, in Sivasagar, Assam on July 27 , 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The death toll from Assam's floods has risen to 87, with two recent fatalities reported from Sivasagar district.

Despite receding water levels, approximately 1.28 lakh people across six districts remain affected by the deluge, with Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat being the worst-hit.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' and 'red' warning for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, potentially impacting bordering Assam districts.

Over 14,230 hectares of crop area remain submerged, and nearly 55,000 animals have been washed away, with another 35,000 affected.

The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is currently flowing above the danger level, indicating ongoing flood concerns in some areas.

The toll in Assam's flood rose to 87 with two more fatalities, and nearly 1.3 lakh people were still affected by the deluge even though water was receding from most of the inundated areas across the state, officials said on August 4, Tuesday.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya for the next few days, which could affect several Assam districts bordering the two states.

"The weather pattern suggests that thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rainfall (orange and red warnings) are expected at most places of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya and Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, East Kameng, East Siang, Lohit and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

"This may impact the neighbouring districts of Assam," the weather office said.

A yellow warning (watch) has also been issued by IMD for most parts of Nagaland, which could impact Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts of Assam, it said.

Flood Impact and Relief Efforts

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued on Monday night, two deaths were reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours.

With these fatalities, the toll in this year's flood reached 87.

"Although reports of overnight rain were received from most of the flood-hit Upper Assam districts, water levels continued to recede from the inundated villages, giving some respite to the villagers," an ASDMA official said.

Altogether 1,28,000 people remained affected by the deluge across six districts, with Sivasagar being the worst-hit with over 55,000 impacted, followed by Charaideo (nearly 35,000) and Jorhat (more than 20,000).

The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres in five districts, currently taking care of 11,250 affected people. Multiple agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, have been deployed in different flood-relief operations in the affected areas.

Damage Assessment and River Status

A crop area of 14,230.15 hectares remained submerged. Due to widespread flooding, almost 55,000 animals have been washed away, while another 35,000 have been affected.

Damage to various infrastructure, including embankments, houses, roads, schools and other public properties, was also reported from various parts, the ASDMA bulletin added. At present, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level, it added.