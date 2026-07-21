Assam Floods: Baby Born Inside Tea Factory

The devastating floods sweeping Upper Assam region have exposed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the state's tea gardens, with a pregnant worker delivering her baby inside a tea factory after rising floodwaters cut off access to a hospital.

IMAGE: A villager walks through a waterlogged area following a flood at Naharani village near Ghunasuti in Lakhimpur, July 13, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Bamonpookrie Tea Estate in Sivasagar district is among the worst-hit as floods inundate workers' quarters, hospitals and schools.

The devastating floods sweeping Upper Assam region have exposed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the state's tea gardens, with a pregnant worker delivering her baby inside a tea factory after rising floodwaters cut off access to a hospital.

The incident occurred at a tea estate in Sivasagar district, where widespread flooding has submerged workers' colonies and crippled transport links following incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland.

Key Points A pregnant tea garden worker delivered her baby inside a factory after floodwaters blocked access to hospitals in Assam's Sivasagar district.

Nazira subdivision witnessed severe flooding after heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in neighbouring Nagaland caused rivers to overflow and breach embankments.

Bamonpookrie Tea Estate emerged as the worst-hit plantation, with workers' quarters, hospitals, schools and roads submerged under floodwaters.

Thousands of tea workers and their families have taken refuge inside factory buildings, managers' bungalows and other elevated structures.

Tea estate managements and the Sivasagar district administration are providing rescue, shelter and medical assistance to stranded residents.

IMAGE: A view of a waterlogged street outside the Nazira College in Sivasagar, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Baby delivered inside factory

Describing the episode as one of the gravest consequences of the ongoing floods, the Tea Association of India said the woman had to give birth inside the factory premises as it was impossible to shift her to a medical facility in time.

'In an extraordinary and distressing incident, a pregnant worker delivered a baby inside the factory premises under extremely challenging circumstances as floodwaters made it impossible to reach a medical facility in time,' the association said in a statement on Tuesday.

Another expectant mother, who was on the verge of delivery, also required urgent medical attention, underlining the severe humanitarian challenges faced by stranded tea garden workers, the association added.

IMAGE: Floodwaters surround a cluster of homes, leaving them isolated on a small patch of higher ground in a flood-affected village at Sildubi in Morigaon, July 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nazira tea belt under water

According to the Tea Association of India's Assam unit, Nazira subdivision in Sivasagar district, one of Assam's largest tea-producing belts, has borne the brunt of the flooding after rivers originating in Nagaland swelled following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in the neighbouring state.

The association said the sudden rise in water levels pushed all major rivers above the danger mark, while a breach in the Dorika river embankment worsened the situation by inundating vast stretches of tea estates across the Nazira region.

IMAGE: People and vehicles wade through floodwaters as commuters push two-wheelers along the submerged Jorhat-Sivasagar National Highway near Titabor, in Jorhat, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bamonpookrie worst affected

Among the affected plantations, Bamonpookrie Tea Estate has suffered the worst devastation.

TAI said nearly all tea estates in the region remain submerged, with workers' residential quarters, estate hospitals, schools, roads and other vital infrastructure under water.

Thousands of tea workers and their family members have been forced to abandon their homes and take shelter in factory buildings, managers' bungalows and other elevated structures within the estates.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel rescue people from a flood-affected area in Sivasagar, July 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rescue and relief efforts

Despite the unprecedented conditions, tea estate managements have extended all possible assistance to displaced workers by arranging temporary shelter and other essential support, the association said.

TAI also commended the Sivasagar district administration for its swift response, saying rescue teams coordinated evacuation operations, rescued stranded residents and ensured medical assistance reached those in need despite the challenging conditions.

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall in Assam and upstream catchments in Nagaland, continue to affect large parts of Upper Assam, with tea estates emerging among the worst-hit areas as swollen rivers inundate plantations and cut off entire communities from essential services.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff