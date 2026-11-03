Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Two Children In Assam Home

A shocking incident in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district sees a father arrested for allegedly killing his two young children, prompting a police investigation into the tragic family violence.

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Key Points Two young children were allegedly killed by their father in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district on Monday night.

The accused, Anilson Bey (35), has been arrested by police.

The father reportedly used a heavy iron rod to hit the children, causing their immediate death.

The children's mother and the accused's grandfather were also injured in the incident and are hospitalised.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Two children were killed allegedly by their father inside their home in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Incident

The incident took place at Rongsopi Timung village within Hamren police station limits on Monday night, a senior official told PTI.

The accused has been identified as Anilson Bey (35), who has been arrested, he added.

"The father hit the heads of his two children with a heavy iron rod, resulting in their death on the spot. We do not know the reason behind this gruesome murder yet," the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as six-year-old son Angsong Bey and three-year-old daughter Jopbhir Bey.

"Two other family members -- the children's mother Robina Timungpi and the accused's grandfather Rensing Bey (65) -- were injured in the incident. They have been admitted to Hamren Civil Hospital," the official said.

The bodies have been sent to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem, he added.

"Interrogation of the accused and further investigation is underway," police said.