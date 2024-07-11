News
Assam employees granted 2-day leave to spend with parents, in-laws

Assam employees granted 2-day leave to spend with parents, in-laws

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 11, 2024 17:34 IST
The Assam government has declared two days of special casual leave in November for its employees to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law, the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (right) visits the bereaved parents of an eight-year-old boy named Avinash Sarkar, who died in the city floods at Bhawanipur, Noonmati, in Guwahati, July 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The special leaves cannot be used for personal enjoyment and those without parents or parents-in-laws will not be eligible for the leaves, it added.

 

"The Assam government, under the leadership of CM Dr @himantabiswa, has declared special casual leave for state government employees on November 6 and 8, 2024, to spend time with their parents or parents-in-law," the CMO said in a post on X.

It said the leave must be used "solely for spending time with aging parents or parents-in-law to honour, respect, and care for them, and not for personal enjoyment".

The leaves can be availed along with holiday for Chhat Puja on November 7, second Saturday holiday on November 9 and Sunday on November 10, the CMO said.

It said that employees in essential services can avail it in a phased manner, and those who do not have parents or parents-in-law will not be entitled to it.

The two special casual leaves for spending time with parents and parents-in-law for government employees were announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his first Independence Day speech after assuming office in 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
