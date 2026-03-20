Assam Elections: Prateek Bordoloi Withdraws After Father Joins BJP

Prateek Bordoloi's withdrawal after his father's BJP switch underscores Congress' mounting challenges ahead of the Assam elections.

IMAGE: Prateek Bordoloi, the Congress candidate for the Margherita constituency in Assam, withdrew his candidature, citing changed circumstances following his father Pradyut Bordoloi's defection to BJP. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateek Bordoloi/Facebook

Key Points Prateek Bordoloi withdrew candidacy after father Pradyut Bordoloi joined BJP, triggering political disruption in Margherita constituency.

The move reflects a broader trend of Opposition defections strengthening the BJP ahead of Assam assembly elections.

Prateek cited 'changed circumstances' and voter clarity concerns as reasons for stepping aside.

In a setback for the Congress ahead of the Assam elections, Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidature from the Margherita constituency, a day after his father and senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The move comes amid a broader wave of defections in the state, with several Opposition leaders crossing over to the ruling BJP in the run-up to the polls, adding pressure on the Congress' campaign machinery.

Prateek Bordoloi, a political debutant, had been named as the Congress candidate for Margherita in the party's first list released earlier this month.

The constituency carries political significance for the family, with his father having represented it in the assembly for four terms. However, the senior Bordoloi's sudden switch to the BJP appears to have upended the party's plans in the seat.

Assam Defections Shake Congress

IMAGE: Nagaon's Lok Sabha MP and then senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, right addresses a press conference at Guwahati's Rajiv Bhavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Thursday, Prateek Bordoloi said he had decided to withdraw from the poll race in view of the 'changed circumstances,' signalling the impact of the dramatic political shift within his own family.

Explaining his decision further, he said he would continue to remain in the Congress and work in whatever capacity the party considers appropriate, but chose to step aside to avoid any ambiguity among voters following his father's move.

'The people of Margherita deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party's candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party's position,' Prateek said.

Margherita Seat Political Twist

His withdrawal is being seen as an attempt to prevent mixed messaging at the constituency level, where his father's defection could have raised questions about political alignment and loyalty.

A day earlier, Pradyut Bordoloi had said he had asked his son to take an independent call, without being influenced by his own decision to join the BJP -- a remark that reflects the personal dimension of an otherwise sharply political development.

Within the Congress, the response has been cautious and sympathetic.

State president Gaurav Gogoi expressed support for Prateek Bordoloi, saying, 'I have sympathy and moral support for Prateek Bordoloi. Whatever decision he wishes to take, I will speak on behalf of the party.'

Party leaders view the episode as emblematic of the challenges they face in Assam, where defections have complicated electoral calculations and candidate selection in several constituencies.

At the same time, Prateek Bordoloi's decision to step back -- while reaffirming his commitment to the Congress -- is being interpreted as an effort to uphold organisational clarity and credibility.

The Margherita development highlights how individual political choices are intersecting with larger electoral strategies, as parties navigate shifting loyalties in a high-stakes contest.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff