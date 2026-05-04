Assam election: BJP ahead in most Barak Valley seats

The BJP is currently leading in most seats in Assam's Barak Valley, according to the latest election results, while the Congress party is trailing behind in the key constituencies.

IMAGE: BJP supporters dance as they celebrate on the counting day in the Assam Legislative Assembly election outside the BJP Party head office, in Guwahati on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The BJP is leading in eight of the 13 seats in Assam's Barak Valley, indicating a strong performance in the region.

The Congress party is currently ahead in five constituencies in Barak Valley, showcasing a competitive fight in certain areas.

Several BJP ministers and leaders are leading with significant vote margins in their respective constituencies.

Some candidates who switched parties before the election are also leading in their constituencies.

The election results in Barak Valley reflect a mixed outcome, with both the BJP and Congress securing leads in different areas.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in eight out of the 13 seats in Assam's Barak Valley, while the opposition Congress was ahead in the remaining five constituencies, according to Election Commission data on Monday.

According to the latest trends from Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, the BJP was leading in Lakhipur, Udharbond, Katigorah, Borkhola, Silchar, Dholai, Patharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar, while the Congress was ahead in Sonai, Hailakandi, Algapur-Katlicherra, Karimganj North and Karimganj South.

Key Constituency Battles in Assam

At Lakhipur, minister Kaushik Rai was leading by 37,093 votes, securing 46,712 votes against 9,619 votes polled by Congress candidate M Santi Kumar Singha.

In Udharbond, BJP leader Rajdeep Goala secured 29,299 votes as compared to 16,581 votes by Congress candidate Ajit Singh, leading by 12,718 votes after the fifth round.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, was leading from Katigorah by 6,054 votes.

At the end of the second round, he secured 12,447 votes against 6,393 votes polled by Congress candidate Amar Chand Jain.

BJP's Strong Performance Across Multiple Seats

BJP's Kishor Nath is leading by a comfortable 34,221 votes after the sixth round at Borkhola. He pocketed 45,304 votes compared to 11,083 of Amit Kumar Kalwar of Congress.

In Silchar, former BJP MP Rajdeep Roy is leading by 2,080 votes over his nearest rival Abhijit Paul of Congress. Roy received 20,353 votes in four rounds, while Paul bagged 18,273.

Former deputy speaker of the Assembly Aminul Haque Laskar, who joined the Congress from the BJP, was leading in the Sonai seat by 7,733 votes after three rounds.

He secured 17,086 votes against 9,353 votes polled by AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, who joined NDA ally AGP ahead of the polls.

Congress Gains and Key Leads

In Dholai, BJP's Amiya Kanti Das was ahead by securing 29,624 votes as compared to 7,275 votes polled by Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

Rahul Roy of Congress was leading in Hailakandi by 1,441 votes. He got 13,270 votes compared to 11,829 by Milon Das of the BJP.

At Algapur-Katlicherra, Congress candidate Zubair Anam Mazumder was leading by 28,032 votes, securing 35,816 votes as compared to 7,784 votes polled by AGP's Zakir Hussain Laskar.

The Congress was also leading in Karimganj North, where Jakaria Ahmed secured 23,249 votes as against 15,306 votes polled by BJP's Subrata Bhattacharjee.

In Karimganj South, Congress candidate Aminur Rashid Choudhury was leading by 8,199 votes. He has received 14,871 votes, while AGP's Ekbal Hussain got 6,672 votes.

BJP minister Krishnendu Paul is leading by 12,943 votes at Patharkandi. He has received 30,394 votes, while Congress candidate Kartik Sena Sinha managed 17,451 votes.

At Ram Krishna Nagar, BJP's Bijoy Malakar has a lead of 21,381 votes over his nearest rival Suruchi Roy from Congress. While Malakar got 43,394 votes in seven rounds, Roy received 22,013.