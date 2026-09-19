Assam Demolition Drive Faces HC Scrutiny

The Gauhati high court has questioned the legality of the demolition of 21 dwelling units on private agricultural land in Goalpara, saying the action appeared prima facie illegal and unauthorised and may have involved misuse of the Disaster Management Act.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

An excavator demolishes a house during the eviction drive at the Jamuna-Moudanga reserved forest area in Hojai, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gauhati high court has come down heavily on the Assam administration over the demolition of 21 houses on private agricultural land in Goalpara district, questioning what 'imminent danger' had warranted such drastic action.

Justice Devashis Baruah, in an order passed on September 11 and made public this week, observed that the material placed before the court did not prima facie establish any imminent danger that could justify the demolition of houses on private land.

The court went a step further, observing that the action 'prima facie appears to be a misuse' of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The observations came while hearing a petition filed by Jahidul Islam and 20 others, whose houses were demolished in the Matia revenue circle of Goalpara.

Key Points Gauhati high court said the demolition of 21 houses on private agricultural land in Goalpara appeared prima facie illegal and unauthorised.

The court questioned whether the Disaster Management Act was misused and found no clear evidence of an imminent danger.

Residents were given only 24 hours to demolish their homes before authorities carried out the demolition on September 7.

The court noted that the land involved was patta land and examined protections available under Assam's 2015 agricultural land law.

Compensation and the legality of the demolitions will be considered further, with the next hearing scheduled for October 13.

Just 24 hours to demolish homes

The controversy centres on notices issued by the Matia circle officer on September 5.

The residents were directed to demolish their dwelling houses within 24 hours or face legal action under Rule 6 of the Settlement Rules framed under the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, along with provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

The houses were subsequently demolished in the early hours of September 7, according to the petitioners.

Their counsel, senior advocate S Borthakur, argued before the court that the residents had not been given an opportunity to be heard before their homes were demolished.

The high court had already expressed concern over the procedure during an earlier hearing, saying the action of the circle officer appeared prima facie 'illegal and unauthorised' and contrary to the principles of natural justice protected under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

Court questions use of Disaster Management Act

The latest order examined the material submitted by the state, including an enquiry report dated June 20, an order of the Goalpara district commissioner dated June 23 and para-wise comments submitted on September 9.

The court said these materials, at the preliminary stage, did not demonstrate the existence of an imminent danger that required the authorities to resort to the drastic step of demolishing houses on private land.

It also questioned whether the Disaster Management Act had been invoked for a purpose for which its extraordinary powers were not intended.

The district commissioner and the circle officer have now been given an opportunity to file separate affidavits explaining their actions.

What does the land law say?

The high court also examined the Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Act, 2015.

It noted that under Section 3(iv) of the law, permission from the deputy commissioner is not required in certain circumstances when agricultural land measuring up to one bigha is used for constructing one's own dwelling house, subject to conditions including a two-storey limit.

The court further noted that the land parcels referred to in the notices were patta lands belonging to the petitioners.

The administration, however, has maintained that the houses had been constructed on agricultural land without completing the required process for changing its use. Officials have also said the eviction action was intended to protect agricultural land, water bodies and natural drainage channels.

Wider demolition affected 73 families

The 21 petitioners' case forms part of a larger demolition drive in Goalpara.

Reports said the administration demolished houses belonging to 73 families in several areas under the Matia Revenue Circle on September 7.

The 21 residents subsequently approached the high court challenging the action concerning their homes.

The court's proceedings, however, are specifically concerned with the petition filed by the 21 residents.

The petitioners have also placed photographs of the demolition and details of their losses before the court through an additional affidavit.

Compensation issue now before court

The high court has asked the administration to respond to the petitioners' claims of losses.

Justice Baruah said the question of compensation would also be considered if the court ultimately finds that the action of the district commissioner and the circle officer was not authorised by law.

Meanwhile, the court has continued its interim direction restraining the district commissioner and the circle officer from taking any further action against the petitioners' lands.

The case will come up for further hearing on October 13.

For now, the court's observations are prima facie findings and not a final determination on the legality of the entire demolition exercise.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff