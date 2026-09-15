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Justice Served: Man Gets Death Penalty In Assam POCSO Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 15, 2026 13:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Assam POCSO court has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to death for the heinous rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, underscoring the judiciary's commitment to protecting children.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An Assam POCSO court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.
  • The convict, Utpal Roy, received capital punishment from Bilasipara Additional and District Court Special Judge Rana Dutta.
  • The judge categorised the crime as 'rarest of rare' to ensure justice for the victim's family.
  • Additional statutory sentences and fines were also imposed under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.
A man was sentenced to death by a POCSO court in Assam's Dhubri district for raping and killing a four-year-old girl in 2023.

Bilasipara Additional and District Court Special Judge Rana Dutta on Monday awarded the death penalty to Utpal Roy for sexually assaulting and subsequently killing the girl in the Krishnakali Tea Estate under the Chapar Police Station limits three years ago.

The judge also handed down additional statutory sentences and imposed fines under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said a prosecutor in the case.

 

Recognising that the crime falls under the "rarest of rare" category, the special judge sentenced the convict to capital punishment to ensure justice for the victim's family.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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