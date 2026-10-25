Assam Leaders Condemn Attack On Bihu Troupe, 13 Arrested

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has swiftly ordered police action following a disturbing attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi, leading to 13 arrests and strong condemnation from state leaders committed to protecting Assamese culture.

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Key Points Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed police to take immediate action against those who attacked a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi.

The incident occurred on Friday during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession, where miscreants allegedly assaulted troupe members and damaged musical equipment.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed that 13 persons have been arrested so far, with further investigations underway.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and AASU president Utpal Sarma also condemned the attack, highlighting Bihu's significance to Assamese society.

CM Sarma asserted that any insult to Assam's culture and heritage, embodied by Bihu, would not be tolerated.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the police to take immediate action against those responsible for an alleged attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi district, asserting that any insult to the state's culture and heritage would not be tolerated.

Police Action And Condemnation

Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, responding to the CM's instruction, said 13 people have been arrested so far, and an investigation is on to apprehend all those involved.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also expressed concern over the attack, affirming that no assault on artistes and hostility toward the state's heritage will be tolerated.

"The news of an attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi is deeply disturbing and unfortunate," Sarma said in a social media post.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place on Friday during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Sribhumi, where miscreants allegedly attacked a Bihu troupe invited to perform at the event, police sources said.

Several members of the troupe sustained injuries, while the attackers also allegedly damaged musical equipment, they said.

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the DGP to initiate immediate action against those responsible.

"Bihu is the soul of Assam, our pride and our identity. We will never tolerate any insult to our culture and heritage," he said.

"I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to ensure immediate action against those responsible," the chief minister added.

The DGP, also responding on social media, said a case has been registered at Sribhumi police station.

"During the course of the investigation, 13 persons were arrested and forwarded to the Hon'ble Court," he said.

"Further investigation is underway, and necessary steps are being taken to identify and apprehend the other persons involved in the incident," Singh added.

Sonowal, in a social media post, said, "Deeply disturbed to learn about the unfortunate attack on a Bihu troupe in Sribhumi by some miscreants."

He highlighted that Bihu is the lifeline that binds the greater Assamese society.

"Any assault on our artistes and hostility toward our heritage is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," the former Assam CM added.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) president Utpal Sarma said the assault for performing Bihu and damaging the musical instruments like 'dhol' and 'pepa' in Assam was unforgivable.

"The government must suppress such anti-Assamese forces with a strong hand," he said, demanding exemplary and quick action from the chief minister.

"This sense of insecurity that Assamese are experiencing in their own state is a matter of shame for the government that speaks of 'jati-mati-bheti' (community-land-hearth)," the AASU president said in the social media post.