Assam Police And BSF Prevent 21 Infiltrators From Entering India

Assam's robust border security measures successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt, with 21 illegal immigrants prevented from entering India through a joint operation by Assam Police and the BSF.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam Police and the BSF successfully prevented 21 illegal immigrants from entering India.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the joint operation, praising the efforts of both forces.

The incident highlights Assam's ongoing commitment to safeguarding its 267.5 km international border with Bangladesh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 21 illegal immigrants were prevented from entering India by the state police and the BSF.

"In an excellent joint effort by @assampolice and @BSF_India, 21 infiltrators were swiftly identified and prevented from entering into India," Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did not share details about the operation.

"Safeguarding borders, strengthening security... Our multi-pronged approach of safeguarding our border continues," Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.