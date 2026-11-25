A Kamrup district court has convicted Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury in the 19-year-old murder case of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, bringing a partial resolution to a long-standing monetary dispute.

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Key Points AGP leader Jintu Choudhury was convicted on Wednesday in a 19-year-old murder case of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka.

The court reserved its order on the quantum of punishment for Thursday, with the prosecution seeking life imprisonment.

Four other accused in the case, including Rintu Choudhury, were acquitted, a decision the victim's wife plans to challenge in the Gauhati High Court.

The murder stemmed from a monetary dispute, as Rintu Choudhury allegedly owed Rs 7 lakh to Deka and refused to repay it.

Jintu Choudhury is a leader of the AGP, a party in Assam's BJP-led coalition government.

A court in Kamrup district on Wednesday convicted Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Jintu Choudhury in the 19-year-old murder case of a PWD junior engineer, allegedly committed over a monetary dispute.

AGP Leader Convicted In 19-Year-Old Murder Case

The court of District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay found Choudhury guilty and reserved its order on the quantum of punishment for Thursday.

"After 19 years, we have secured the verdict. There were six accused in the case, of whom one died during the trial. The court has convicted Jintu Choudhury, who is politically connected, while the other four have been acquitted," the special public prosecutor told reporters.

The convicted leader has been taken into police custody, he said, adding that the prosecution would seek life imprisonment.

Details Of The Murder And Monetary Dispute

The case relates to the murder of PWD junior engineer Ajay Deka, who went missing from his home in July 2007. His body was later recovered near the Narangi Army cantonment area.

Deka's wife expressed dissatisfaction over the acquittal of the four other accused and said she would challenge the verdict in the Gauhati High Court.

"The main person, Rintu Choudhury, has been acquitted. We will approach the Gauhati High Court against it," she said.

Recalling the night her husband left their Borbari residence and never returned, she said Rintu Choudhury had called him to discuss repayment of a loan.

"My husband told me that Rintu Choudhury had called him to meet so that he could return the money he had borrowed from us. My husband told me to wait for dinner. I waited the entire night with our little son in my lap, but he never returned," she said.

Rintu Choudhury, brother of the convicted Jintu Choudhury, had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from Deka but refused to repay the amount when asked, according to the prosecution.

Victim's Family To Challenge Acquittals

Jintu Choudhury is a leader of the AGP, which is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam.

The special public prosecutor said he had informed the director of prosecution about the acquittal of the four accused.

The director asked the prosecution to examine the court order and consider filing an appeal against the acquittals before the high court, he added.