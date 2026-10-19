Assam Police Cracks Down On Illegal Immigrants In Homestays

Assam Police, acting on tip-offs, has apprehended 24 illegal foreign nationals from various homestays, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowing stringent action against those who enter India unlawfully.

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Key Points Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday the arrest of 24 foreign nationals.

These individuals, who entered India illegally, were nabbed from different homestays based on tip-offs.

The Chief Minister stated that stringent action would be taken against illegal immigrants as per law.

Assam shares a 267.5 km international border with Bangladesh, highlighting the region's border security challenges.

The Northeast region has several Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along its borders with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 24 foreign nationals, who entered India illegally, were nabbed from different homestays.

Assam's Stance On Illegal Entry

"Most of Assam: pandal-hopping. Assam Police: illegal hunting! Based on tip-offs, 24 illegal immigrants were caught hiding in different homestays," Sarma said in a social media post.

He, however, did not share details such as the infiltrators' nationality, where they were captured or the country they were coming from.

"Assam welcomes Puja revellers but for illegals, stringent action as per law will be taken. @assampolice remains alert, 24x7," the CM said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

Sutarkandi in Sribhumi has an integrated check post (ICP). Northeast has a total of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, with the other two being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.