128-year-old mosque demolished in Dibrugarh

Authorities have demolished a 128-year-old mosque in Assam's Dibrugarh to construct a drainage system for solving the waterlogging problem in the town, officials said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Chaulkhowa Jama Masjid was demolished following all legal formalities and with cooperation from the locals, Dibrugarh Municipal Board Commissioner Jay Vikas said.

Vikas said the move was to facilitate the construction and upgrade of a major drainage system from Bokul to the Sessa Bridge to solve the persistent issue of artificial floods in the town.

"The demolition on Monday followed due legal procedures, including land acquisition, and compensation for the acquired land is currently being processed," he added.

Vikas also extended gratitude to the local public for their cooperation throughout the process.

"Following the demolition, a section is spreading misinformation on social media that the mosque was forcibly brought down by the district administration. However, it is not the case. The community fully supported us," he added.

Chaulkhowa Jamat Committee president Liaquat Ali said the mosque was not evicted, but demolished based on mutual consent following a lawful land acquisition process.

"The decision was taken in the larger interest of the town as the new drainage system is a vital component of Dibrugarh's flood mitigation plan," he added.

The construction of the second drainage channel from Bokul to the Sessa River is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging and improve urban infrastructure in the flood-prone town, which is the headquarter of Dibrugarh district.