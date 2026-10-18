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Post-Mortem Reveals Asphyxia As Primary Cause In Kolkata Stampede

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 22:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Preliminary post-mortem reports reveal that asphyxia due to intense chest pressure was the primary cause of death for most of the 19 victims in the tragic Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata.

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Key Points

  • Preliminary post-mortem reports indicate asphyxia from intense chest pressure as the likely cause of death for most of the 19 victims in the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede.
  • Some victims also suffered serious internal injuries, including damage to vital organs like lungs, stomach, liver, and pancreas, as well as head injuries.
  • Fractured ribs penetrating the lungs due to intense crowd compression were noted in at least six cases, apparently contributing to the deaths.
  • Eighteen post-mortems were conducted at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital while another was done at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
  • Ruptured internal organs and bleeding, medically termed "visceral rupture and haemorrhage", were also cited as causes of death according to preliminary reports.

Asphyxia due to intense pressure on the chest was the likely cause of death for most of the 19 victims of a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, a senior health department official said on Sunday, citing preliminary post-mortem reports.

Kolkata Stampede: Post-Mortem Findings

The reports also noted signs of serious internal injuries in some of the victims, with damage to vital organs such as the lungs, stomach, liver and pancreas, as well as the head.

 

Some sustained fractures to their arms and legs, along with intracranial haemorrhage and multiple injuries, the official said.

According to him, the preliminary reports have cited "traumatic asphyxia due to chest compression" as the suspected cause of death in most cases.

The condition occurs when excessive pressure on the chest prevents the lungs from expanding normally, resulting in breathing difficulties and, in severe cases, death.

"Seven of the deceased suffered asphyxia along with injuries to multiple organs. In at least six cases, fractured ribs had penetrated the lungs, apparently due to intense compression in the packed crowd," the official told PTI.

Eighteen post-mortems were conducted at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital while another was done at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

According to the preliminary reports, ruptured internal organs and bleeding, a condition medically described as "visceral rupture and haemorrhage", led to deaths.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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