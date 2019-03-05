Asking govt to account for its work a new trend: Modi

March 05, 2019 16:54 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Pension Yojana (PM-SYM Scheme 2019) for unorganised workers, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Photograph: Santosh Hirlekar/PTI Photo

Asking the government to account for its work has now become a trend in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Adalaj, Gujarat on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government aims to empower society to conduct more social works, he said, after the 'pran-pratistha' (idol installation) ceremony at the newly-built Annapurna Dham temple in Adalaj.

"There is a recent trend of people expecting that everything has to be done by the government. They also seek answers from the government for the works that are not done. This was not a tradition in our country," he said.

The society used to build dharmshalas (guest houses), gaushala (cow shelters), water ponds and libraries, he said.

"All these used to be constructed by society's strength. Slowly, knowingly or unknowingly, this activity of the society was suppressed and the state took the role of carrying out social work," Modi said.

"Our attempt is (to ensure) that the state should do the administrative work, and society should be empowered so it can carry out such social works beneficial for people at large," he said after the ceremony at the temple set up by Leuva Patels, a sub-caste of the Patidar community.

The prime minister said it was the Leuva Patel community, led by India's first Home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which started the Amul movement and benefited people coming from all castes and classes in the villages of Gujarat.

"Sardar Patel should not be seen from the prism of caste. He was a tall world leader. His 'Statue of Unity' (in Gujarat's Narmada district) is the world's tallest statue, and I don't think we can break this record," he said.

"Who started the Amul Dairy? For our understanding, they were all Leuva Patels...The leaders of our community who founded Amul benefited people from all communities," he said.

Modi said he would like this trust (of the Annapurna Dham) to set up food processing units and develop a scientific method of food processing.

"We should work on food processing on a large scale and conduct research in the sector. I would like people from the industry to think in this direction," he said.

He suggested the temple trust to gift plants to devotees so they stay like 'God's blessings' after growing up.

After the birth of a daughter in a Leuva Patel family, its members should be encouraged to visit the Annapurna Dham to seek the Goddess' blessings, he said.

The family should be given five plants of best wood quality for making furniture, and government’s help should be sought for land to grow them, he said.

"These plants would grow up in 20 years by the time the girl is ready to get married. Parents will then not have to go in for a loan for her marriage. Such wooden logs are imported for thousands of crores," he said.