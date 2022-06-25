Seek votes in your father's name, not Balasaheb's: Uddhav

The national executive of the Shiv Sena on Saturday passed six resolutions amid the ongoing political crisis of Maharashtra as party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the Eknath Shinde faction against using the name of his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sena Bhavan to attend Shiv Sena's meeting in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Sena executive also authorised Thackeray to take action against the rebels.

Faced with rebellion by senior state minister Eknath Shinde who has claimed the support of majority of Sena MLAs, the executive also passed a resolution that no other political outfit can use the name Shiv Sena and the name of its founder, late Bal Thackeray.

"The executive decided that Shiv Sena belongs to Bal Thackeray and is committed to taking forward his fierce ideology of Hindutva and Marathi pride. The Shiv Sena will never deviate from this path," party MP Sanjay Raut said.

"It passed a resolution, giving all powers to take action against those who have betrayed the party to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray," Raut told reporters.

"Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left the Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of the party and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father. Mahavikas Aghadi is united," the Rajya Sabha MP added.