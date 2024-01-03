News
Rediff.com  » News » ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

ASI urges court not to make Gyanvapi survey public for 4 weeks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 03, 2024 17:45 IST
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side.

IMAGE: The Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Varanasi district court judge A K Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday, Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

According to the lawyer, the ASI requested the court for four more weeks before the sealed survey report is opened.

 

The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The ASI carried out the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was carried out on the direction of the district court. In its July 21 order, the court mentioned the need to survey beneath the mosque's domes, the cellars and the western wall.

It said the ASI should also examine the plinth and pillars to determine the age and nature of the building.

The court had asked the ASI to ensure that there was no damage to the structure standing on the disputed land.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
2nd Test PIX: Burger leads South Africa's fightback!
SC refuses interim relief to Mahua, seeks LS reply
SC refuses to transfer Adani probe, fully backs SEBI
Jr wrestlers protest against Sakshi, Vinesh, Punia
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'

Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking temple 'restoration'

