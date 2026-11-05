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Police Officer Injured In Darbhanga Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 20:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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An Assistant Sub-Inspector was injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a police team during patrolling in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday, prompting an ongoing investigation into the incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured in a firing incident in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Thursday.
  • ASI Randhir Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during a police patrol in Ujan village.
  • The officer was shot by an unidentified miscreant while talking on his mobile phone.
  • Police are conducting raids to identify and apprehend the accused, with the motive still unknown.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a police team during patrolling in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday, officials said. The incident took place in Ujan village under the Sakatpur police station limits of the district.

Police Officer Injured In Attack

Darbhanga SSP Jagunathraddi Jalaraddi said, "ASI Randhir Kumar, a native of Naubatpur in Patna district, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg in the attack. He is admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he is undergoing treatment."

 

The officer was shot at while the police team was on patrol in the area, he added.

According to officials, Kumar was talking on his mobile phone when a miscreant, allegedly hiding in an orchard, opened fire.

"Raids are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained," the SSP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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