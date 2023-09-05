News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ASI seeks 8 weeks more for Gyanvapi survey, mosque management against it

ASI seeks 8 weeks more for Gyanvapi survey, mosque management against it

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 18:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee has objected to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking eight more weeks to complete the survey of the complex.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.

The Muslim side in the case has claimed the ASI is digging in the basement and other places in the Gyanvapi complex without permission, and is removing the debris next to the western wall, endangering the structure.

 

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said the ASI has given an application in the court of district judge A K Vishvesh seeking an eight-week extension for the survey.

The Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee filed its objection on Monday.

According to Mishra, the Muslim side has objected to the ASI seeking extra time for the removal of debris and garbage and argued that the court only ordered it to survey the premises through scientific methods.

The ASI team is not authorised to survey the premises by removing debris or garbage, the Muslim side has claimed.

The court has fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing the ASI's plea seeking extra time to complete the survey and submit its report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
India Staring At Another Mandir-Masjid Conflict?
Are Varanasi, Mathura mosques still on BJP list?
Are Varanasi, Mathura mosques still on BJP list?
He's one of the all-time greats, but couldn't read me'
He's one of the all-time greats, but couldn't read me'
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Cong leader demands separate quota for Marathas
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
Act on Udhayanidhi's hate speech, citizens urge CJI
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
SC winds up hearing Article 370 pleas after 16 days
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque

An Afternoon At The Kashi Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque

Gyanvapi: Hindu outfit for out-of-court settlement

Gyanvapi: Hindu outfit for out-of-court settlement

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances