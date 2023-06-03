News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Vaishnaw visits triple train accident site, orders probe

Vaishnaw visits triple train accident site, orders probe

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: June 03, 2023 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday morning arrived at the accident spot in Odisha's Balasore where three trains collided claiming the lives of 261 passengers and injuring around 900.

IMAGE: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (middle) takes stock of the situation at the accident site, in Balasore, Odisha, June 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

After a collision occurred between the passenger train and goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, leaving at least 261 people dead and 900 people injured, Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena confirmed on Saturday.

 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan also cut short his visit to Kolkata in West Bengal and left for Balasore in Odisha where several coaches of a passenger train derailed after colliding with a goods carriage.

The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday after the train derailment.

The Konkan Railway officials informed that the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express's flagging-off ceremony has been cancelled due to the tragic accident in Odisha.

Vaishnaw on Saturday said he had ordered a high-level probe into the derailment on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

"Around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches," Sharma said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Crash survivor
Limbless bodies, bloodbath on tracks: Crash survivor
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
How rescue teams worked overnight at train crash site
Rail min used to resign: Oppn on Odisha train tragedy
Rail min used to resign: Oppn on Odisha train tragedy
Odisha train crash: Locals turn first responders
Odisha train crash: Locals turn first responders
Why defence stocks will remain in demand
Why defence stocks will remain in demand
Anti-collision system yet to be installed on route
Anti-collision system yet to be installed on route
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
Kohli, Zareen offer prayers for train tragedy victims
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

261 killed, 900 hurt in triple train crash in Odisha

Deadliest train accidents in India since independence

Deadliest train accidents in India since independence

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances