News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Asad Ahmad's maternal uncle to collect his body for last rites

Asad Ahmad's maternal uncle to collect his body for last rites

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 14, 2023 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The body of Asad Ahmad, who was killed along with another person in a police encounter, will be collected by his uncle from Jhansi, a family advocate said on Friday.

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the UP STF in Jhansi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

The alleged encounter took place apparently at the time Atiq Ahmad was in a Prayagraj court, where he was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in connection with the same murder case and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The court also allowed a five-day remand for the UP Police to question him.

Asad's maternal uncle has gone to Jhansi to take the body, advocate Manish Khanna said.

He is expected to be buried at a graveyard in the Dhoomanganj area Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Asad was the third of five sons of Atiq Ahmad and was absconding since the Umesh Pal murder case.

 

Among other sons of Atiq Ahmad, the eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases. The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad is presently serving life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

A police official said a large number of policemen be deployed during the last rites of Asad to avoid any untoward incident.

Asad was caught on CCTV when Umesh Pal was killed and had been on the run for the past about 50 days, police said.

On Thursday, police said an STF team led by two deputy superintendents of police reached Badagaon area in Jhansi district after getting information about the presence of gangsters.

Asad and Ghulam, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, tried to flee on a motorcycle, police said.

They opened fire at the STF team when it surrounded them and the policemen retaliated, they said, adding the two men were killed in the exchange of fire.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Yogi's 'mitti me...' trends after Atiq's son encounter
Yogi's 'mitti me...' trends after Atiq's son encounter
Atiq son encounter: Umesh's kin says justice done
Atiq son encounter: Umesh's kin says justice done
UP dy CM slams 'those questioning' Asad's encounter
UP dy CM slams 'those questioning' Asad's encounter
Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open
Rehabilitating Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open
183 criminals killed in encounters since 2017: UP cops
183 criminals killed in encounters since 2017: UP cops
'Kantara' song 'Varaha Roopam' can't be played on OTT
'Kantara' song 'Varaha Roopam' can't be played on OTT
'You will get a tight slap...': Sehwag
'You will get a tight slap...': Sehwag
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Atiq Ahmed's son suffered 2 bullet injuries: Autopsy

Atiq Ahmed's son suffered 2 bullet injuries: Autopsy

Did Atiq Ahmed's son's encounter follow SC guidelines?

Did Atiq Ahmed's son's encounter follow SC guidelines?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances