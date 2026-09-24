Arunachal Pradesh Launches Major AI Skill Development Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu champions the state's first 10-day artificial intelligence boot camp and hackathon at IIT-Guwahati, a pivotal step towards cultivating AI skills and fostering a future-ready digital workforce.

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the state's inaugural 10-day AI boot camp and hackathon at IIT-Guwahati.

The programme offers hands-on training in AI/ML, Python programming, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to 40 young participants.

A two-day hackathon will follow the boot camp, focusing on developing technology-based solutions for real-world challenges.

The initiative is part of Arunachal Pradesh's broader digital transformation efforts and aims to build a future-ready digital workforce.

The AI Centre of Excellence (AI-CoE) at NIT Arunachal Pradesh, supported by IndiaAI, will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and skill development.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday described the state's first 10-day artificial intelligence boot camp and hackathon at IIT-Guwahati as an important step towards building AI skills, promoting innovation and creating a future-ready digital workforce.

In a social media post, Khandu said the programme, being attended by 40 young participants, would provide hands-on training in AI and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Python programming and Natural Language Processing (NLP), followed by a hackathon focused on real-world challenges.

Boosting AI Skills For Arunachal's Future

"A welcome step towards building AI skills, innovation and a future-ready digital workforce in Arunachal Pradesh," the CM said.

The 10-day programme began on Wednesday and is being organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Centre of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI-CoE) in collaboration with IIT-Guwahati and NIT Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

The boot camp includes expert-led sessions, practical exercises and mentoring in AI/ML, Python and NLP. It will be followed by a two-day hackathon on October 2 and October 3, during which participants will work on practical challenges and develop technology-based solutions, they said.

Digital Transformation Through AI-CoE

"Through hands-on training in AI/ML, Python and Natural Language Processing, followed by a Hackathon focused on real-world challenges, the programme will equip our youth to learn, innovate and develop technology-driven solutions for Arunachal," the CM said.

The AI-CoE is part of Arunachal Pradesh's broader digital transformation efforts.

In June, the state government signed an MoU with NIT Arunachal Pradesh for establishing an AI Centre of Excellence at the institute. The centre is envisaged as a hub for research, innovation, skill development and startup incubation, with support from the IndiaAI programme, the officials said.

It is also expected to support the development of AI-based solutions for governance, industry and society, besides building skilled human resources in emerging technologies.